Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkestan region

    Kazakh capital sends humanitarian aid to flood-hit Maktaaral district

    12 May 2020, 18:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh capital has sent humanitarian aid to flood-hit Maktaaral district in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

    These days humanitarian aid is delivered to Maktaaral district from all corners of Kazakhstan. The Nur-Sultan branch of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan has decided to lend helping hand to the flood-hit district and bought groceries and necessary goods worth KZT 8.5 millon to send over.

    Deputy chairman of the branch Sherzod Pulatov told Kazinform correspondent that the branch had raised over KZT 1.5 million which will be used to help residents of Maktaaral district as well.

    Recall that it was President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who instructed to help the flood-hit area and its residents earlier this month.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Turkestan region Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed