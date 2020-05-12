Kazakh capital sends humanitarian aid to flood-hit Maktaaral district

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh capital has sent humanitarian aid to flood-hit Maktaaral district in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

These days humanitarian aid is delivered to Maktaaral district from all corners of Kazakhstan. The Nur-Sultan branch of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan has decided to lend helping hand to the flood-hit district and bought groceries and necessary goods worth KZT 8.5 millon to send over.

Deputy chairman of the branch Sherzod Pulatov told Kazinform correspondent that the branch had raised over KZT 1.5 million which will be used to help residents of Maktaaral district as well.

Recall that it was President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who instructed to help the flood-hit area and its residents earlier this month.



