Kazakh capital sees growth in COVID-19 infections among 40-65 year-olds

Adlet Seilkhanov
16 October 2020, 12:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the city of Nur-Sultan on a daily basis ranges between 3 and 20, Zaken Issakov, head of the goods and services quality and safety department, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Nur-Sultan city has seen a total of 14,234 cases in the period from March 13 and October 14, with the recent growth in new COVID-19 cases reported among the age group from 40 to 65 years old. It is also said that in 9 months, the number of infected women has risen to 53%.

According to Mr Issakov, the number of new daily COVID-19 cases stands between 3 and 20. New cases are reported among adults as well as schoolchildren.

He added that the reproduction number, or R value (the number of people who become infected by a COVID-19-infected person) is above 1, making it impossible to ease the restrictions reinforced in the city.

Notably, 108 new COVID-19 cases with positive PCR test results have been detected in Kazakhstan over the past day, including 16 in Nur-Sultan city.


