Kazakh capital sees 28% drop of water-related deaths

Adlet Seilkhanov
2 September 2020, 15:32
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Water –related deaths have dropped by 28% in the capital Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the head of the emergency department of Nur-Sultan, Baurzhan Syzdykov, over 600 raids as well as outreach activities to avoid water accidents have been conducted in Nur-Sultan city since the year began.

As of today, 1,514 rescuers operate in the city, including 80 experts at water rescue.

There are 23 places for swimming in the city, of which 3 have special permits and 20 are banned. Pilot projects to remove 7 places of ban are under consideration.


