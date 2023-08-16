Go to the main site
    Kazakh capital’s population reaches 1.3mln

    16 August 2023, 17:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A population of the Kazakh capital stood at 1,376,000 people as of June 1, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The capital’s population stood at 1,376,000 people as of June 1, with an annual growth of over 50,000,» said Serik Abdrakhmanov, deputy director of the Astanagenplan Scientific Research Design Institute, during public hearings on Astana’s new draft general plan of until 2035.

    He went on to say that according to the current general plan, the capital’s territory stands at 71 thousand ha. Under the presidential degree of February 6, 2017, part of the area of Tselinograd district, Akmola region, was included in the territory of Astana, with its area increasing to 79.7 thousand ha.

    Earlier it was reported that there are 39 rural settlements with the projected population of 283 thousand people within a 30 km range from the capital.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

