Kazakh capital's GRP stands at KZT5.2trl in 2021

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 May 2022, 15:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nur-Sultan city is third in terms of the gross regional product countrywide lagging behind Almaty city and Atyrau region, Chairman of the Revision Committee of the Kazakh capital Imanzhusup Akpombayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In general, the macroeconomic situation in the capital in 2021 remained stabled and was characterized by the positive dynamics in the main indicators of social and economic development. Gross regional product in the capital stood at KZT5.2trl rising by 105.7% compared with the 2020 figure,» said Imanzhusup Akpombayev at a meeting of the city maslikhat.

Countrywide, Nur-Sultan's share amounts to 9.9%, thus placing the city third only behind the city of Almaty and Atyrau region.

«The rise in almost all kinds of economic activity was observed in the GRP. In addition, there was an 8.8% rise in goods and service inflation due to the economic growth of the main indicators,» said the speaker.


