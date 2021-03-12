Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh capital reports surge in COVID-19 transmission among contacts

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 March 2021, 11:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakh capital eyes a surge in COVID-19 transmission among contacts,» chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova told an online meeting.

Over the last 24 hours 112 new coronavirus cases were detected, 100 hotbeds of diseases, including 68 household and 42 work sites were recorded in Nur-Sultan . Since the beginning of the year 7,603 people contracted the novel infection, including 1,029 in March. As of today 2,500 people are being monitored as there is a slight surge in COVID-19 transmission in contacts. 1,234 coronavirus cases among schoolchildren were detected since the beginning of the year. Out of which 295 studied offline.

She also added that there are 24 PCR laboratories in the city able to carry out 12,000 PCR tests a day. 3,500-6,000 tests are being conducted daily now.

As earlier reported, the city entered the ‘red zone’ as the number of coronavirus cases keeps on growing.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
