    Kazakh capital reports steady surge in COVID-19 cases

    9 April 2021, 14:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Nur-Sultan remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’. The city reports a steady surge in coronavirus cases. 430 new cases are recorded daily that is more than in the last July with 180 cases on average,» head of the healthcare department of Nur-Sultan Timur Muratov told a briefing.

    There are 14 COVID-19 hospitals with 1,889 beds in the city. As of today 985 patients are staying at hospitals, including 901 laboratory confirmed cases. 84 of them are diagnosed with pneumonia. 95 people are at the intensive care unit, 21 are on life support. 4,000 people are being treated at home.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan
