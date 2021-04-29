Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Kazakh capital reports daily up to 500 COVID-19 cases

    29 April 2021, 12:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan Bakhtiyar Maken told about the city health situation, Kazinform reports.

    «As of today the city confirms 200-500 daily coronavirus cases on an average that is more as compared to last July with 180-200 cases on an average. The city remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’,» he told the roundtable on vaccination efforts.

    He stressed that vaccination is the powerful preventive measure and benefits of vaccination are far outweigh the potential risks.

    «In his speech the Head of State noted that vaccination is the only way to fight against COVID-19. The countries of the world which well in advance have thought through the lockdown exit strategy have proved that. Now their economies and people’s lives are not practically experiencing any pandemic stress» he added.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year