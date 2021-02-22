Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh capital reports 72 daily COVID-19 cases

Adlet Seilkhanov
22 February 2021, 15:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – New cases of COVID-19 in people of all ages and contingents are registered on a daily basis in Nur-Sultan city, Sarkhat Beisenova, the city’s chief medical officer, has said during today’s briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In January this year, the city of Nur-Sultan recorded 3,763 COVID-19 cases, while 2,192 cases have been detected in February. A total of 80 COVID-19 cases with a negative PCR test result, including 55 in January and 25 in February, have been reported in the city since the year began.

72 fresh COVID-19 cases have been registered in Nur-Sultan city in the last 24 hours, including 49 symptomatic and 23 asymptomatic ones. Out of 84 COVID-19 hotbeds, 66 were reported at homes, and 18 in organizations.

According to Sarkhat Beisenova, there has been a 7.13% drop in weekly COVID-19 cases, with the COVID-19 incidence rate standing at 55.58 per 100,000 people, and the R number at 0.971.

In her words, in the city people aged 30-39 account for 24.7% of the total COVID-19 patients, people aged 50 or over – 23.4%, the ones aged 18-29 - 18.4%, those aged between 40 and 49 – 14.9%, and children – 15.9%.

The speaker said that there had been a slight rise in the share of symptomatic COVID-19 cases, increasing from 65.2% in January to 67.5% in February.


