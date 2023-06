Kazakh capital reports 14 new coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 14 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the Kazakh capital today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Ministry of Healthcare confirmed that 14 new patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection were placed on quarantine in Nur-Sultan. All those who contacted them were identified.

«They will be quarantined and isolated,» Minister Yelzhan Birtanov said.