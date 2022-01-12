Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Kazakh capital reintroduces COVID curbs amid Omicron circulation

    12 January 2022, 19:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chief sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan city Sarkhat Beisenova announced the COVID curbs are to be reintroduced in the Kazakh capital amid the circulation of the Omicron strain, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at the press briefing on Wednesday, Ms Beisenova said the epidemiological situation in the city has deteriorated due to the fact that residents do not respect face masking, social distancing and do not vaccinate. This, according to her, led to the spread of the highly contagious Omicron strain in the city and reintroduction of the COVID curbs.

    The Kazakh capital has recently returned to the high-risk ‘red’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection. Given that, the chief sanitary officer decreed to ban both indoor and outdoor mass events and shut down theaters, concert halls, circuses, and cinema theaters.

    Mass religious events, conference, exhibitions, workshops, and forums have been banned as well.

    In addition, schoolchildren and students of universities and colleges will return to distance learning in Nur-Sultan.

    Online classes for schoolchildren were introduced until 31 January 2022. As for students, they will switch to distance learning until 6 February 2022.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Omicron
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year