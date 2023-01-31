Kazakh capital records high youth unemployment rates

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The Kazakh capital records the high youth unemployment rates,» President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at today’s meeting on the development of the city of Astana, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Head of State said one of the priorities is to raise people’s social well-being. Raising urban population productive employment is also in the spotlight.

«Despite their jobs, some 60% of able-bodied recipients of targeted social assistance remain low-income. Youth support is also efficient and includes mainly mass cultural events. The capital city records one of the highest youth unemployment rates and comes second countrywide,» the President stressed.

