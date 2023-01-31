Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh capital records high youth unemployment rates

31 January 2023, 17:25
Kazakh capital records high youth unemployment rates

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The Kazakh capital records the high youth unemployment rates,» President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at today’s meeting on the development of the city of Astana, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Head of State said one of the priorities is to raise people’s social well-being. Raising urban population productive employment is also in the spotlight.

«Despite their jobs, some 60% of able-bodied recipients of targeted social assistance remain low-income. Youth support is also efficient and includes mainly mass cultural events. The capital city records one of the highest youth unemployment rates and comes second countrywide,» the President stressed.

The Head of State assigned the Government and akimat to step up work in this direction.


Related news
President instructs to develop new master layout plan of Kazakh capital
Astana should serve as educational, intellectual center of the country – Head of State
Kazakh capital faces heat shortage – President
Теги:
Read also
Head of State Tokayev congratulates world blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva in person
73yo athlete Daribai Ospanov receives appreciation letter from Kazakh President
President stresses importance of completing aviation hub construction in Shymkent
National Bank Governor reports to President on Pension Fund, National Fund assets
Astana Opera: To the Anniversaries of Musical Geniuses
Kazakhstan offers condolences to Pakistan over mosque blast
Astana needs to turn into innovative city of future – Tokayev
President instructs to develop new master layout plan of Kazakh capital
News Partner
Popular
1 Energy Ministry: Kazakhstan to ship first batch of crude oil to Germany in February
2 National Bank Governor reports to President on Pension Fund, National Fund assets
3 Kazakhstan starts deliveries of fuel assemblies to nuclear power stations in China
4 Over 1,700 new investment projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector till 2030
5 Kazakhstan develops 3 large projects at 3 key oil fields

News