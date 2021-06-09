Go to the main site
    Kazakh capital records daily 200 COVID-19 cases

    9 June 2021, 11:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova told about the epidemiological situation in the city, Kazinform reports.

    «Coronavirus cases keep on decreasing. For the past 3 weeks the number of new cases decreased on an average from 10% to 19% from week to week. Though the city remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as from 70 to 200 new cases are reported daily. Since the beginning of the year more than 38,000 coronavirus cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 57,168 since the pandemic outbreak.

    1,315 COVID-19 cases were registered in the past week. The morbidity rate dropped by 18% as compared to the previous week (1,617 cases). The R0 made 0.88,» the sanitary doctor told a briefing.

    She added that over the last 24 hours there were detected 203 more coronavirus cases, including 53 asymptomatic.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

