Kazakh capital readies for potential second wave of coronavirus infections

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of the goods and services quality control department of Nur-Sultan Zeken Iskakov briefed on preparations for the potential second wave of coronavirus infections.

He said that Nur-Sultan registered no other extremely dangerous or quarantine diseases but for COVID-19 for the running period. Since March 13, 2020 Kazakhstan confirmed 14,213 coronavirus cases so far. The morbidity rate in the city is higher than in other regions of Kazakhstan.

He also stated that the city is getting ready for probable worsening of the epidemiological situation. All the medical facilities are taking measures to stabilize and control situation. Flu vaccination started in the city. 110,000 were vaccinated that is 10% of the city population. Besides, 40,000 children were also vaccinated.

The city airport receives 6-8 international flights. Up to 140 inbound travelers who have no medical certificates with PCR tests are hospitalized every day. If tested negative they are allowed to go home. Notably the passengers pass PCR tests for free. He reminded that only one passenger was tested positive. He arrived from Russia. He has no clinical symptoms of the disease and receiving treatment now.

He also stressed that the city reports from 3 to 20 coronavirus cases a day.