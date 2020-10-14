Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Kazakh capital readies for potential second wave of coronavirus infections

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 October 2020, 17:00
Kazakh capital readies for potential second wave of coronavirus infections

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of the goods and services quality control department of Nur-Sultan Zeken Iskakov briefed on preparations for the potential second wave of coronavirus infections.

He said that Nur-Sultan registered no other extremely dangerous or quarantine diseases but for COVID-19 for the running period. Since March 13, 2020 Kazakhstan confirmed 14,213 coronavirus cases so far. The morbidity rate in the city is higher than in other regions of Kazakhstan.

He also stated that the city is getting ready for probable worsening of the epidemiological situation. All the medical facilities are taking measures to stabilize and control situation. Flu vaccination started in the city. 110,000 were vaccinated that is 10% of the city population. Besides, 40,000 children were also vaccinated.

The city airport receives 6-8 international flights. Up to 140 inbound travelers who have no medical certificates with PCR tests are hospitalized every day. If tested negative they are allowed to go home. Notably the passengers pass PCR tests for free. He reminded that only one passenger was tested positive. He arrived from Russia. He has no clinical symptoms of the disease and receiving treatment now.

He also stressed that the city reports from 3 to 20 coronavirus cases a day.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site