Kazakh capital ranks among top 3 with highest food price hikes

7 February 2023, 11:07
ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin drew attention to the soaring food prices in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

He said the city remains among the top three regions with the highest surge in food prices since 2022.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed the need to reconsider the work of the social-entrepreneurial corporations and the regional commission. As the analysis claims the regions fail to stabilize prices and adequately use price stabilization tools.


