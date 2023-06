Kazakh capital put on bad weather alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for the Kazakh capital on August 29, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

«On August 29, Nur-Sultan will observe thunderstorm, southeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 85-90%,» Kazhydromet said in a statement.