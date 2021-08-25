Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh capital population to hit 2 mln by 2030

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 August 2021, 12:03
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov projected an increase in population of the city by 2030, Kazinform reports.

At today’s meeting of the maslikhat he drew attention to several issues. In particular, he focused on the Nur Otan Party Roadmap purposed to solve certain issues of people voiced at the elections and which were approved. He stressed that the city population is growing.

«For the past 10 years the city population has doubled from over 600,000 up to 1.2 mln. Population is projected to grow by 2 mln by 2030. The urbanization process is inevitable, it is a world trend which already has made its impact on the city.»

«The increase in population means flow of traffic, increase in a burden on social infrastructure, building services, housing, schools, kindergartens, business facilities, workplaces, etc.,» he resumed.


