Kazakh capital overtakes Almaty in COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,257 new coronavirus cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, up 153 from a day earlier, according to the interdepartmental commission for fight with Covid-19 spread.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, overtook Almaty city in number of fresh infections for the first time in weeks by adding 353 COVID-19 cases, compared to 349 in Almaty.

103 COVID-19 cases were logged in Shymkent, 30 – in Akmola region, 7 – in Aktobe region, 115 – in Almaty region, 23 – in Atyrau region, 15 – in East Kazakhstan region, 60 – in Zhambyl region, 13 – in West Kazakhstan region, 70 – in Karaganda region, 17 – in Kostanay region, 51 – in Kyzylorda region, 16 – in Mangistau region, 9- in Pavlodar region, 5 – in the North Kazakhstan region, and 21 – in Turkistan region.

Meanwhile, 260 people have recovered from COVID-19. Of them, 65 are in Nur-Sultan, 156 – in Almaty, 10 – in Akmola region, 21 - in Shymkent, 7 – in Karaganda region, and 1 – in Kyzylorda region.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,313,551 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kazakhstan. The number of those who recovered has reached 1,294,493.



