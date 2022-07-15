Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Kazakh capital overtakes Almaty in COVID-19 cases

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
15 July 2022, 09:13
Kazakh capital overtakes Almaty in COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,257 new coronavirus cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, up 153 from a day earlier, according to the interdepartmental commission for fight with Covid-19 spread.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, overtook Almaty city in number of fresh infections for the first time in weeks by adding 353 COVID-19 cases, compared to 349 in Almaty.

103 COVID-19 cases were logged in Shymkent, 30 – in Akmola region, 7 – in Aktobe region, 115 – in Almaty region, 23 – in Atyrau region, 15 – in East Kazakhstan region, 60 – in Zhambyl region, 13 – in West Kazakhstan region, 70 – in Karaganda region, 17 – in Kostanay region, 51 – in Kyzylorda region, 16 – in Mangistau region, 9- in Pavlodar region, 5 – in the North Kazakhstan region, and 21 – in Turkistan region.

Meanwhile, 260 people have recovered from COVID-19. Of them, 65 are in Nur-Sultan, 156 – in Almaty, 10 – in Akmola region, 21 - in Shymkent, 7 – in Karaganda region, and 1 – in Kyzylorda region.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,313,551 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kazakhstan. The number of those who recovered has reached 1,294,493.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed