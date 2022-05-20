Kazakh capital offers all willing to get Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry expanded the list of those willing to receive the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan.

All people willing but for those included in the list of eligible for vaccination with the Pfizer may get both shots, the city administration’s official website reads. The shots should be inoculated six months apart.

The Ministry reminded that the stealth subvariant of the Omicron strain is found circulating in Kazakhstan. The new subvariant is less dangerous than the Delta strain though it is a fast-spreading one. The representatives of the Ministry urge all to get vaccinated against coronavirus and protect themselves.

There are vaccination centers at the 26 primary healthcare facilities and Abu Dhabi shopping mall in Nur-Sultan.

As earlier reported, some 3.3 mln doses of the COVID-19 vaccines are left in Kazakhstan.



