Kazakh capital needs extra KZT 15.9 bln for sports development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «This year it is necessary to allocate additional KZT 15.9 bln for further sports development,» deputy head of the physical culture and sports department Almas Abayev told the meeting of the standing commission of Nur-Sultan maslikhat.

He noted that the budget approved as of January 1, 2022, provides KZT 11.3 bln for the development of sport, including KZT 1.3 bln for public order. The rest are distributed among the subordinate organizations.

Abayev requested to allot additional KZT 15.9 bln for procuring of sports equipment, successful and efficient work, and upgrading of sports facilities. He added that extra funds are required for holding large international and republican sports events and training teams for republican and international competitions. Besides, the funds will be channeled for the completion of repair works at the sport and medical centre which will open this year, and children’s and youth extended sports activities.

Abayev reminded that there are 17 sports institutions subordinate to the department, including 11 children's and youth sports schools in the city. There are more than 13,000 sportsmen in Nur-Sultan.



