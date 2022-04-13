Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh capital needs extra KZT 15.9 bln for sports development

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 April 2022, 12:55
Kazakh capital needs extra KZT 15.9 bln for sports development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «This year it is necessary to allocate additional KZT 15.9 bln for further sports development,» deputy head of the physical culture and sports department Almas Abayev told the meeting of the standing commission of Nur-Sultan maslikhat.

He noted that the budget approved as of January 1, 2022, provides KZT 11.3 bln for the development of sport, including KZT 1.3 bln for public order. The rest are distributed among the subordinate organizations.

Abayev requested to allot additional KZT 15.9 bln for procuring of sports equipment, successful and efficient work, and upgrading of sports facilities. He added that extra funds are required for holding large international and republican sports events and training teams for republican and international competitions. Besides, the funds will be channeled for the completion of repair works at the sport and medical centre which will open this year, and children’s and youth extended sports activities.

Abayev reminded that there are 17 sports institutions subordinate to the department, including 11 children's and youth sports schools in the city. There are more than 13,000 sportsmen in Nur-Sultan.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site