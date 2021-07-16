Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Kazakh capital increases PCR labs testing capacity

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 July 2021, 16:07
Kazakh capital increases PCR labs testing capacity

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Some 10,000 PCR tests for coronavirus are conducted each day in Nur-Sultan. The number of laboratories in the city grew from 2 to 27 with a capacity of 13,000 tests a day.

As of today, over 1.7 mln PCR tests have been carried out, Kazinform reports referring to the city administration’s official website.

As of now there are 3,500 COVID-19 beds in the city. More than 15 COVID-19 hospitals are occupied now and above 6,000 health workers are fighting against coronavirus.

As the healthcare department reports, some 6,000-8,000 are being daily vaccinated against coronavirus. Since the start of the week 27,000 people have been already vaccinated. Besides, there are mobile vaccination brigades to vaccine employees at offices.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.


Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022