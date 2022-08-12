Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 476.18 eur/kzt 485.56

    rub/kzt 7.76 cny/kzt 70.34
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakh capital inaugurates new mosque

    12 August 2022 12:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in a solemn opening ceremony of a new mosque in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    «This sacred Friday we opened the beautiful mosque in the Kazakh capital. It is important not only for the capital city but also for all people, Muslims. I would like to thank Allah and to this end I started construction of this mosque,» Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

    Elbasy noted that many buildings were constructed over the years of independence.

    The mosque is the biggest one in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. The height of the main dome is almost 90 m, its minarets rise up to 130 meters. 30,000 people may pray there together.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    #President of Kazakhstan #Religion #Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
    Kazakh President arrives in Sochi for a working visit
    Kazakh President, Chevron CEO debate development of investment projects
    President Tokayev condoles with Armenian PM over Yerevan explosion victims
    Popular
    1 Kostanay rgn sees 79 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
    2 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    3 August 20. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
    5 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty