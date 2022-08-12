Qazaq TV
Kazakh capital inaugurates new mosque
12 August 2022 12:27

Kazakh capital inaugurates new mosque

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in a solemn opening ceremony of a new mosque in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

«This sacred Friday we opened the beautiful mosque in the Kazakh capital. It is important not only for the capital city but also for all people, Muslims. I would like to thank Allah and to this end I started construction of this mosque,» Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

Elbasy noted that many buildings were constructed over the years of independence.

The mosque is the biggest one in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. The height of the main dome is almost 90 m, its minarets rise up to 130 meters. 30,000 people may pray there together.


