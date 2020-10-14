Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh capital ‘in red zone’ for R value – Health Minister

Kudrenok Tatyana
14 October 2020, 13:17
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Health Minister Alexei Tsoi reveals the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is in ‘the red zone’, Kazinform reports.

During the online press briefing, Minister Tsoi said the main city of the country is in ‘the red zone’, because its reproduction number, or R value, for COVID-19 now stands at 1.26. «This is quite alarming», he noted.

That is why, according to Tsoi, the city authorities have made a decision to tighten control measures to improve the situation.

«The situation is not critical, but in order to stop the virus from spreading further we need to take measures,» he added.

The news of Nur-Sultan city returning to stringent protective measures was announced Tuesday evening, October 13.

R value is used to rate the ability of any disease to spread. Basically, it is the number of people that one infected individual can pass a virus to on average.


