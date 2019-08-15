Go to the main site
    Kazakh capital hosts Indian Culture Days

    15 August 2019, 14:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan held a solemn flag raising ceremony on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day of India, the official website of the Kazakh People’s Assembly reads.

    India celebrates its Independence Day onAugust 15. The flag raising ceremony is traditionally held countrywide.


    Indian Ambassadorto Kazakhstan Prabhat Kumar thanked all those present and read out the addressof the President of India on the occasion of the Independence Day.


    Various events,in particular, the Indian Cinema and National Cuisine Festivals will be held aspart of the Culture Days which is set to last until August 19. The Culture Daysare to provide an opportunity to get closely acquainted with culturaltraditions of India, attend yoga, music and dance master classes.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
