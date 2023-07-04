Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh capital hosted 2nd round of political consultations btw FMs Kazakhstan and Ethiopia

    4 July 2023, 21:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 2nd round of Kazakh-Ethiopian political consultations took place under the chairmanship of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Mesganu Arga, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    During the event, the parties discussed in detail the status and prospects for further development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the international and regional agenda.

    Particular attention was paid to the establishment and expansion of cooperation in trade and investment, transport and logistic, tourism, agriculture, education and science.

    The parties appreciated the positive dynamics and successful development of Kazakh-Ethiopian relations based on the principles of friendship and mutually beneficial partnership, and in order to further strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation, confirmed an intention to organize official visits between the two countries, expand the legal framework and continue close cooperation at the level of foreign ministries.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan-Indonesia trade turnover stands at $172.4mln
    Kazakhstan took part in high-level meeting on security issues of BRICS countries
    Brazilian mining grows 6% in first semester
    Kazakh and Tajik Presidents hold meeting in Jeddah
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    4 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023
    5 2,000 people evacuated from 3 hotels at Vieste