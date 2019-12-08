Kazakh capital holds Charity Festival

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Degdar foundation and the KazakhConcert State Concert Organization co-organized a charity concert as part of the Magic Melodies Festival in support of orphanages.

Taking the floor the foundation director, Laura Akhmetova, thanked all those who helped them.

«Last year the festival raised KZT 52 mln to donate to four rural orphanages, a home to 209 kids. This year it is planned to help 315 children. All the funds raised will be channeled for rural children’s homes and to support the theater of artists with special need,» she said.