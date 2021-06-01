Kazakh capital hails CICA Alley groundbreaking ceremony

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The solemn groundbreaking ceremony of the CICA Alley, dated to 30th Anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan, took place today in Nur-Sultan. Representatives of 27 member states planted mountain ashes in the territory of the park, Kazinform reports.

The ceremony is symbolic as this year marks the 30th Anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan and 30th anniversary of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

As stated there, the alley is a contribution to the development of Nur-Sultan. It brings together 27 CICA member states.

Volunteers of Zhas Ulan united children’s and youth organization took part in tree planting. More than 3,500 trees were planted the countrywide in the past month uniting 80,000 young people.