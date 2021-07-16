Kazakh capital epidemiological situation remains unfavorable

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova told about the epidemiological situation in the city, Kazinform reports.

She stressed that the epidemiological situation in the capital city remains unfavorable which does not allow to celebrate Eid Al Adha to the full as well as in the last year. For the past 3 days more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases were recorded each day. 1,549 cases more were reported in the last 24 hours. 7,989 cases were registered in the last week that is higher by 44.23% as compared to the previous week. The daily cases soared from 950 up to 1,550. The weekly morbidity rate per 100,000 population grew from 540.7 to 672.2, the reproduction number hit 1,304.

As earlier reported, the city will toughen quarantine measures starting from July 17.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.



