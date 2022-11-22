Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh capital enters ranking of Smart Centres Index

22 November 2022, 12:48
ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the updated sixth edition of the rating of Smart Centres Index (SCI 6), published by independent experts Z/Yen, Astana city for the first time got into the list of cities attractive for investing in technology, science, energy systems, machine learning, financial technologies and took 64th place.

The Smart Centres Index tracks global commercial centres’ ability to create, develop and deploy technology. Leading centres in the SCI are based in places which combine a high performing university sector across STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Energy Systems, Machine Learning) with well-developed regulatory, commercial, and financial services, the AIFC’s official website reads.

SCI 6 was compiled using 138 instrumental factors. These quantitative measures are provided by the World Bank, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) is the research and analysis division of the Economist Group, that provides forecasting and advisory services through research and analysis, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and the United Nations.

In total researched 131 commercial and financial centres for the sixth edition of the SCI (SCI 6), of which 75 centres listed in the updated edition are centers that received an adequate number of assessments from survey respondents.

Reference:

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.

www.aifc.kz


News