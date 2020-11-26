Go to the main site
    Kazakh capital continues good deeds challenge

    26 November 2020, 12:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the eve of the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan to be celebrated next year the capital city will hold social and charitable events under the motto 30 good deeds, the city administration’s press service informs.

    Three new schools, an indoor football arena, road and trails network with bike hire points will open by this December 16 under this project. A large rehabilitation centre for children with cerebral palsy and neuralgic disorders will also open its doors. Besides, more than 500 volunteers will continue help lonely pensioners to clean snow.

    All are invited to join the challenge and post videos in social networks adding hashtags #Мейірімдіболуәдет, #Добротаобразжизни #Моднобытьдобрым.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Social support Nur-Sultan
