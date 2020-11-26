Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Kazakh capital continues good deeds challenge

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 November 2020, 12:00
Kazakh capital continues good deeds challenge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the eve of the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan to be celebrated next year the capital city will hold social and charitable events under the motto 30 good deeds, the city administration’s press service informs.

Three new schools, an indoor football arena, road and trails network with bike hire points will open by this December 16 under this project. A large rehabilitation centre for children with cerebral palsy and neuralgic disorders will also open its doors. Besides, more than 500 volunteers will continue help lonely pensioners to clean snow.

All are invited to join the challenge and post videos in social networks adding hashtags #Мейірімдіболуәдет, #Добротаобразжизни #Моднобытьдобрым.

photo

photo

photo

photo


Social support   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays