Kazakh capital confirms 72,000 COOVID-19 cases since Jan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 January 2022, 07:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the year the health situation in the city of Nur-Sultan remains tense, the city administration’s official website reads.

« Since the beginning of the year the health situation in the city of Nur-Sultan remains tense. 2,852 cases were recorded for the past 24 hours,»chief state sanitary doctor Sarkhat Beissenov said.

As of January 27, there were detected 72,017 coronavirus cases that is 44.6% of all the cases recorded the countrywide.

The sanitary doctor urged all to get vaccinated and revaccinated as it is the only way to protect from COVID-19. Besides, it is crucial to wear masks, keep social distancing, disinfect hands.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19  
