    Kazakh capital closing down COVID-19 hospitals

    3 September 2021, 12:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Kazakh capital is closing down COVID-19 hospitals as coronavirus cases are decreasing,» acting head of the healthcare department of Nur-Sultan Aliya Rustemova told a briefing.

    For the past 2 days 3 coronavirus hospitals for 370 beds were shut down due to improvement of the epidemiological situation in the city. 366 COVID-29 beds at hospital #3 and 112 beds at the Batpenov national scientific traumatology and orthopedic surgery centre will also close down depending on the health situation next week.

    Though she urges all to observe all sanitary requirements and the get the vaccine against coronavirus since the virus is still circulating.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Healthcare
