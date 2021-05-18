Go to the main site
    Kazakh capital city health situation improves, Mayor

    18 May 2021, 12:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mayor Altai Kulginov told about the capital city epidemiological situation, Kazinform reports.

    Thanks to the actions taken timely the city epidemiological situation has improved. There are more than 4,000 COVID-19 beds at the infectious diseases hospitals available as of now. There are enough drugs and medical equipment reserves in the city.

    More than 220,000 shots were administrated so far. The number of vaccination rooms at primary health care facilities grew from 36 to 100. Mobile brigades were established to provide vaccination at large enterprises. Besides, vaccination spaces were opened at shopping malls.

    As the Mayor added the number of businesses registered in the Ashyq project has increased. The most of them are food and drink venues, fitness clubs, cinema halls, SPAs and other centres.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19 QazCovid-in Sputnik V
