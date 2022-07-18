Go to the main site
    • Kazakh capital city approaches ‘yellow zone’ for COVID-19 spread

    18 July 2022 10:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The city of Nur-Sultan has approached the yellow zone for the coronavirus infection spread, Kazinform reports.

    In accordance with the epidemiological situation assessment map published today by the interdepartmental commission for COVID-19 spread, almost all the regions of the country are in the 'green zone'.

    Nur-Sultan stands on the border of ‘yellow zone’

    The Covid-19 incidence rate keeps rising in Kazakhstan with 1,477 new cases confirmed across the country in the last 24 hours. The biggest number of coronavirus cases has been reported in Nur-Sultan (493) and Almaty (573) cities.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #Nur-Sultan #COVID-19 #Healthcare
