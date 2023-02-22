Go to the main site
    Kazakh capital chokes with smoke - PM

    22 February 2023, 13:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov Wednesday criticized the pace of procedure of connecting residents of Astana city as well as Karaganda and Akmola regions to gas supply lines, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the weekly Government meeting, Prime Minister Smailov characterized the pace of procedure of connecting residents of Astana city as well as Karaganda and Akmola regions to the gas supply lines as slow.

    He also stressed that residents of some villages, for instance, Bigash village in Almaty region and Alshaly village in Turkistan region, are still waiting for the areas to be gasified.

    Alikhan Smailov went on to add that the Kazakh capital chokes with smoke because of homes in private districts burning coal for heat. As a result, Astana holds top spots in the rankings of the most polluted cities in the world based on air pollution data, he added.

    According to the Premier, construction of a new CCGT at TTP-2 plant in Almaty is also constantly delayed.

    To this end, Prime Minister Smailov tasked akims (governors) of the regions and QazaqGaz company to monitor the problems raised and work closely with the population in order to find solutions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

