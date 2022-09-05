5 September 2022 12:20

Kazakh capital celebrates Baiturssynov's 150th anniversary and Day of Languages

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The flowers were laid to the Alsh kairatkerleri monument today at the Alley of Writers in Nur-Sultan as part of celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baiturssynov and the Day of Languages, the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry’s press service reports.

Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek, Information and Social Development Minister Darkhan Kydyrali, Culture and Sports Minister Dauren Abayev, and others took part in the ceremony.

Notably, an international conference themed «Scientific heritage of Akhmet Baiturssynov and intellectual continuity of a New Kazakhstan» started its work in the Kazakh capital. It brings together scientists, literary critics, and experts from Kazakhstan, Turkey, Hungary, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, the U.S., Uzbekistan, and Russia.

Its goal is to promote the experience, and scientific works of Akhmet Baiturssynov in a New Kazakhstan. The 12-volume works of the great enlightener will be published by the yearend.

Photo: t.me/gylym_jogary_bilim