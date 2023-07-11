Kazakh capital building 10 mln sq m of housing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s sitting on the development of the Kazakh capital city, Astana, the Head of State stressed the need for high-quality housing construction and the city development system-based concept, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The President considers it necessary to regulate housing construction. As of today, some 10 million square meters of housing are under construction in Astana. Despite high constriction rates the construction quality leaves much to be desired. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it is crucial to prioritize urban development as well as providing comfortable living environment as some construction companies put their interests over the quality of people’s lives.