Kazakh capital bans mass events under red zone rules

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Mass events are banned in the city of Nur-Sultan which is now in the «red zone» for coronavirus, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Sarkhat Beisenova, Chief Medical Office of the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, there has been the growth in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past week in the city, with daily cases ranging between 70 and 143.

The city has reported a 9.9% growth in weekly COVID-19 cases. The COVID-19 incidence rate is said to stand at 59.2 per 100,000 people, and the R number at 1.055, forcing the city to move into the «red zone» for coronavirus on March 10, 2021.

In her words, the failure to observe the quarantine measures, including avoiding mass gatherings, wearing masks, self-isolation by infected and contacts, especially during the holidays, is responsible for such an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The capital’s chief medical officer added that due to the rise in COVID-19 cases mass events, including Nauryz celebrations and visits to the facilities, that are not allowed to run, are banned. She reminded that the temporary restrictions must not be violated.



