Kazakh capital back to green COVID-19 zone
12 August 2022 09:35

Kazakh capital back to green COVID-19 zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of August 12, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, as well as Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Akmola, Abai, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Ulytau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Turkistan regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’, Kazinform learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan recorded 1,643 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.


