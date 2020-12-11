Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Kazakh capital and Pavlodar region still in «red» zone

    11 December 2020, 12:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The epidemiological situation in the regions has not changed. Kazakh capital and Pavlodar region are still in the coronavirus «red» zone, the national healthcare centre of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reports.

    The city of Almaty, Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the «yellow», while the rest of the regions are in the «green» zone.

    Chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Zhanna Praliyeva explained why the capital city moved to the «red» zone. First of all, it caused by non-observance of prophylactic measures by the city residents. On December 11 the city confirmed 118 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections, including 46 asymptomatic. 9 of them are imported. 22 of those tested positive are senior citizens, 3 health workers, 3 military, 14 pupils (11 of them study online).

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Pavlodar region Regions Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued