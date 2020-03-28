Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh capital and Almaty toughened quarantine regulations

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 March 2020, 10:06
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh capital and Almaty stepped up quarantine regulations amid the coronavirus spread fears.

As earlier reported, the State Commission for maintaining state of emergency under the Kazakh President upheld the decision to toughen quarantine in Nur-Sultan and Almaty since 00:00 March 28. The new rules restrict people’s movement except when buying groceries or medicine, or going to work, close places of public gathering (parks, squares, streets, playgrounds, etc.), gradually suspend public transport service, ban people’s gathering in the streets or other public places of more than three people (but for family members), ban movement of unaccompanied minors.


