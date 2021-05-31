Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Kazakh capital and Almaty remain in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

    31 May 2021, 09:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh capital and Almaty city as well as Akmola and Karaganda regions remain in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, May 31, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus in Kazakhstan reads.

    Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan are in the ‘yellow zone’. Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and Turkestan regions moved to the ‘green zone’.

    The country entered the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of spread of coronavirus.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II