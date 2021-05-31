Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh capital and Almaty remain in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
31 May 2021, 09:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh capital and Almaty city as well as Akmola and Karaganda regions remain in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, May 31, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus in Kazakhstan reads.

Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan are in the ‘yellow zone’. Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and Turkestan regions moved to the ‘green zone’.

The country entered the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of spread of coronavirus.


