Kazakh capital and 9 rgns put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Heavy rains with thunderstorms and squally winds are predicted in the Kazakh capital and nine regions, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to see thunderstorms and hail during the day on July 12. The region's north is to expect dust tides at daytime. Northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north and mountainous areas in the north. High fire hazard is to persist in the greater part of the region.

The south and west of North Kazakhstan region are to brace for thunderstorms on July 12. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps is to gust up to 23mps in the north and west at daytime. Petropavlovsk city is to expect northeasterly wind at 15-20mps at daytime.

Karaganda region's northern part is to see heavy rains during the day. Thunderstorms and hail are to batter the region's north and east at daytime. Northeasterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the north and east at daytime. Karaganda city is to brace for thunderstorms during the day. Northeasterly wind with gusts of up to 18mps is predicted.

The north and center of Ulyrau region are to expect thunderstorms at daytime on July 12. Northeasterly wind will gust up to 15-20mps in the north and center during the day. Zhezkazgan city is to expect thunderstorms during the day on July 12. Northeasterly wind is to gust up to 18mps at daytime.

Dust tides are to batter the center of Kyzylorda region on July 12. Northerly, northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the region's center at daytime. High fire hazard is to persist in the region's most parts as well as in Kyzylorda city.

Abai region is to expect thuderstorms in the north and west at night as well as most parts at daytime. Hail and squalls are to hit the region in the north and west during the day. 15-20mps northerly, northeasterly wind will blow in the west at night as well as in most parts at daytime. 25mps gusts are predicted during the day. Semey city is to expect northerly, northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps at daytime.

The greater part of East Kazakhstan region is to expect thunderstorms. The region's north and east are to see hail and squalls. Northerly, northeasterly wind at 15-20mps gusting up to 23mps is predicted in the north, northwest, and east at daytime. Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to expect thunderstorms during the day on July 12. Northerly northeasterly wind will gust 15-20mps at daytime.

Zhetysu region is to see thunderstorms and squalls in the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas at night as well as in most parts at daytime. Westerly wind is predicted to reach 15-20mps during thunderstorms. Talgykorgan city is to brace for thunderstorms at times on July 12.

The north, south, and west of Akmola region are to brace for thunderstorms and hail on July 12. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the south and east of the region.

Nur-Sultan city is to expect thunderstorms on July 12. Northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps is predicted.



