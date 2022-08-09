9 August 2022 20:46

Kazakh capital and 8 rgns put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alert for eight regions and capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The northeast of West Kazakhstan region is to expect thunderstorms and hail at daytime on August 10. Northeasterly, easterly wind is to reach 15-20mps. 36 degrees Celsius heat wave is to grip the south of the region during the day. Uralsk city is to brace for thunderstorms at daytime. Northeasterly, easterly wind is to gust up to 18mps.

The north, east, and south of Atyrau region are to brace for thunderstorms at night. 37 degrees Celsius temperatures are to batter the region at daytime. Atyrau city is to expect 36 degrees Celsius heat wave during the day.

The north and mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to se thunderstorms, dust tides, and 15-20mps northeasterly wind.

Kyzylorda region is to expect northerly wind at 15-20mps in the center during the day.

The south, east, and center of Akmola region are to brace at times for heavy rains, thunderstorms as well as hail at daytime. Fog is to coat the region’s northwest and southeast in the nighttime and morning. Northeasterly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the northwest, south, and east of the region at daytime.

The north, east, and south of Karaganda region are to expect thunderstorms. Fog is to coat the region’s north in the nighttime and morning. Northeasterly, easterly wind is to gust up to 17-22mps. The city of Karaganda is to see thunderstorms during the day on August 10. Northeasterly, easterly wind is to reach 17mps.

The south of Pavlodar region is to brace for heavy rain. Thunderstorms are to batter the region’s south and west. Northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps. Pavlodar city is to expect thunderstorms.

North Kazakhstan region is to see thunderstorms in west and east at night as well as in the north, west, and south at daytime. Hail is to batter the region’s west and south at daytime. Fog is to coat the region’s northern part in the nighttime and morning. Northerly, northeasterly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the north, west, and south at daytime. Petropavlovsk city is to brace for thunderstorms during the day. Northerly, northeasterly wind is to gust 15-20mps during the day.

Nur-Sultan city is to expect heavy rains at times on August 10. The city is to brace for thunderstorms as well as hail at daytime. Northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps during the day.